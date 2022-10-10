Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

The units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Yukhari Zagali, Istisu, Yukhari Shorja and Jil settlements of Kalbajar district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Alibayramli, Istisu, Zeylik of Kalbajar district and Novoivanovka of Gadabay district to fire on October 9, in the evening hours.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.