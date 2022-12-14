Claims of Shusha-Lachin road's alleged closure by Azerbaijan are baseless – MFA (UPDATE2)

Details added (first version posted at 17:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Claims [made by spokespersons of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, U.S. Department of State and the EU, Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] of the alleged closure of the Shusha-Lachin road by Azerbaijan and the possibility of the emergence of a humanitarian crisis due to this are baseless, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada told reporters on December 14, Trend reports.

According to Hajizade, unlike Armenia, which constantly hinders the opening of all transport and communication routes in the region, the Azerbaijani side, in accordance with its obligations [envisaged by the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh War], has reconstructed the Lachin road over the past two years and created ample conditions to use the road for humanitarian aid.

Hajizada noted that ignoring the illegal economic activity, looting of natural resources, and environmental damage that has been perpetrated in the mentioned territories for the past 30 years, as well as the use of Lachin road for both military provocations and illegal economic activity contrary to paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement, testifies to the biased approach by these countries. Furthermore, disregard for the landmine terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians through the Lachin road is a source of serious concern.

According to him, the recent peaceful protests of Azerbaijani civil society and environmental activists on the Shusha-Lachin road are the results of Azerbaijan's legitimate dissatisfaction with the mentioned illegal activities. This position of civil society should be respected. The purpose is not to block any road, and civilian vehicles can move without let or hindrance.

"Regarding the humanitarian situation in the region, we once again declare that the Azerbaijani side is ready to meet the humanitarian needs of the Armenian residents living in our territories," said the official.