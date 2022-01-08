Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Some 32,306 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,188 citizens, the second one 3,869 citizens and the booster dose – 25,249.

Totally, up until now, 11,471,597 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,181,783 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,692,515 people - the second dose and 1,597,299 people booster dose.