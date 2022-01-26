Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The remains of an Armenian soldier were found in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan on Jan. 25, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Jan. 26.
Shahidov said that the body was handed over to the Armenian side.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador
Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)