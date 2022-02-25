Sniper training course continues in Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Trend:

According to the combat training plan for 2022, the Sniper training course continues in the Land Forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the course, servicemen not only master the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles but also improve the practical skills in fire training.

During the classes, snipers successfully accomplished tasks on the selecting of the firing position, masking, detecting targets located at different distances, and destroying them with an accurate shot.