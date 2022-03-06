FIG Executive Committee Member expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the good organization of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, FIG Executive Committee Member Youssef Al-Tabbaa said at the closing ceremony of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank Azerbaijan Republic and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for their good organization and hospitality in successfully hosting of this important event.

I also thank all the athletes, coaches, judges and the Organizing Committee and the FIG Technical Committee in Acrobatic Gymnastics for their good work and cooperation during this event.

I congratulate everyone who won medals and I declare the 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Baku closed.

I hope to see you soon.

Thank you all!"

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions was held March 3-6. 438 gymnasts from 24 countries took part in the competition, which was organized for the first time by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. At the competition, the Azerbaijani women's group took first place in the age category of 13-19 years.