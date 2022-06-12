Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Some 1,434 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 205 citizens, the second dose to 150, while the third dose and the next doses to 965 citizens. Some 114 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,744,943 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,968 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,055 people - the second dose, 3,295,425 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,495 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.