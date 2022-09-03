Azerbaijan confirms 612 more COVID-19 cases, 431 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijan has detected 612 new COVID-19 cases, 431 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 815,047 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 801,707 of them have recovered, and 9,822 people have died. Currently, 3,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,025 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,166,533 tests have been conducted so far.