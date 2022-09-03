Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. A total of 1,333 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 299 citizens, the second dose to 201 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 714 citizens. As many as 119 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,864,225 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,702 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,644 people – the second dose, 3,366,315 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,564 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.