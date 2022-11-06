Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A total of 394 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 96 citizens, the second dose – 54 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 201 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,913,927 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,658 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,000 people – the second dose, 3,386,916 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,253 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.