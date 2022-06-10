Azerbaijan's SMBDA, EBRD explore ways of collaboration in SME sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan Kamola Makhmudova.

The meeting noted the successful cooperation between the agency and the EBRD within the technical assistance project, and expressed interest in expanding this cooperation.

Moreover the sides exchanged views on supporting initiatives in digital and green economy, public-private partnerships, enhancing opportunities for financing SMEs, as well as participating in various programs and projects of the EBRD.