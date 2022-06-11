Turkish Space Agency talks main areas of co-op between Azerbaijan and Turkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Turkiye and Azerbaijan are cooperating, in the sphere of space, in the construction of satellites and connection of large telescopes into one, President of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Trend.

According to him, this cooperation is based on the Turkish National Space Program adopted in 2021.

"We have other areas of cooperation within the framework of this document. Our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the sphere of space is very successful. We aim to continue it on new projects," Yildirim said.

He also noted that cooperation is also carried out within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

"The International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku in 2023, and it may be held in Turkiye in 2025," he added.