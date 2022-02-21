Azerbaijan boosts electricity generation in January 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

The electricity generation at Azerbaijan's power plants grew in January 2022, Trend reports referring to the country’s Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, this figure amounted to over 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), up by 188.2 million kWh (7.9 percent) on annual basis.

In the first month of this year, Azerbaijan's thermal power plants produced over 2.45 billion kWh of electricity (an increase of 190.3 million kWh over the year), and hydroelectric power plants – 81.6 million kWh (an increase of 3.4 million kWh).

During the reporting period, the total electricity generation at the country’s renewable energy facilities decreased by 5.5 million kWh, equaling 24.7 million kWh.

Some 6.7 million kWh of electricity production accounted for wind farms, 3.3 million kWh - solar power plants, and 14.7 million kWh - solid waste incineration plant.

In January this year, the power plants of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC totally generated over 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours (thermal power plants – 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours, and hydroelectric power plants – 77.3 billion kilowatt-hours) of electricity.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, the power plants of the State Energy Service of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic generated 29.17 million kilowatt-hours (thermal power plants – 23.27 million kilowatt-hours, hydroelectric power plants – 2.86 million kilowatt-hours, and solar power plants – 3.04 million kilowatt-hours) of electricity.

Besides, wind power plants of Azerishig OJSC produced 3.82 million kilowatt-hours.

Electricity exports from Azerbaijan in January 2022 amounted to 247.2 million kilowatt-hours, up by 72.1 million kilowatt-hours on annual basis.

At the same time, Azerbaijan imported 10.7 million kilowatt-hours, which is decline by 300,000 kilowatt-hours compared to January 2021.