Putin banned export of foreign cash in amount of more than $10,000 from Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Russian President Vladimir Putin banned the export of cash in the amount of more than $10,000 from Russia, Trend reports citing TASS.
"From March 2, 2022, to prohibit the export from the Russian Federation of foreign currency in cash and (or) monetary instruments in foreign currency in an amount exceeding the equivalent of $10,000 and calculated at the official exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation established on the date of export," decree of the head of state says.
