Launch of TAP to strengthen Europe's energy security - Albanian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The launch of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will strengthen Europe's energy security, Albanian President Ilir Meta said at the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the global world order” on June 16, Trend reports.

According to Meta, the world is facing challenges stemming from the situation in Ukraine, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the energy crisis, and more.

The armed conflict in Ukraine will lead to food shortages as early as 2023. Energy security is also at risk, which will be discussed at the forum, he noted.