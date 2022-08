BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan may enter the TOP-10 most visited countries by Russian tourists, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan ranks 14 in terms of the volume of tourist trips to Russia.

"I am sure that through joint efforts we will achieve Azerbaijan's entry into at least in the TOP-10 countries most visited by tourists from Russia," Mirsayapov stated.