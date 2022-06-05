Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation is of strategic importance - Turkish president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:11)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. The energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is of strategic importance, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an appeal, which was read out by Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci during a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Shusha on June 4, Trend reports.

The appeal noted that the implementation of major projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Gas Pipeline, Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) makes an important contribution to regional and global energy security.

"As many as 15 billion cubic meters of gas was transported via the Southern Gas Corridor to Turkey, while 10 billion – to other European countries. As the Shusha Declaration [signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye in Shusha on June 15, 2021] reads, increasing capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor is of considerable importance," said the statement.

According to the appeal, the recent world developments show the vital importance of Turkey-Azerbaijan energy cooperation for Europe's energy security.

"Azerbaijan's vision in renewable energy field, brought forward under the leadership of my brother President Ilham Aliyev, is a guide to regional stability and prosperity. For this reason, declaring Karabakh and East Zangezur a green energy zone is a pretty right step. I wish continued success to the Baku Energy Week at a time of growing importance of energy and energy security," President Erdogan stated.