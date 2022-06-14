President Ilham Aliyev provides financial support to Azerbaijan's Minifootball Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on providing financial support to Azerbaijan's Minifootball Federation, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Federation has been allocated one million manat ($588.588) from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan due to the national minifootball team's victory in the European Championship in Slovakia.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with allocating relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.