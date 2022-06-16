Development in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership is admiring - former Egyptian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The development in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is admiring, former Foreign Minister of Egypt Ahmed Aboul Gheit said at the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the global world order” on June 16, Trend reports.

According to Gheit, this is not his first visit to Baku, and every time he comes there, the city becomes yet better.

Speaking about the current global situation, he noted that when peace is taken for granted, wars start, and what is happening in Ukraine is a real tragedy.

"History should guide us in finding the right solution to current problems. I’m sure that a new balance will be found," added the ex-minister.