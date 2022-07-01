Secretaries of security councils of Turkic states meet in Ankara and Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Turkish cities of Ankara and Istanbul hosted the first meetings of the secretaries of the security councils of the member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov at the meetings, which took place from June 29 to July 1.

At the meetings, the heads of delegations discussed cooperation in the military, economic, energy, transport sectors, in the field of food security, information security, the fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime. An exchange of views took place on overcoming modern challenges and threats in this direction, and it was emphasized that strengthening cooperation between the Turkic states in these areas is important.

The delegations received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met with Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu and the leadership of the National Security Organization. In addition, the delegations visited TÜSAŞ and got acquainted on the spot with Türkiye's achievements in the field of the defense industry.