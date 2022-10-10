Documents on war crimes of Armenia submitted to European Court - Azerbaijani official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. All the documents related to the crimes of Armenia against the Azerbaijani people were submitted to the European Court, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said, Trend reports.

Asgarov made the remark at the conference on ‘Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over past 30 years’, organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Social Research.

He noted that Azerbaijan is defending its fair position.

"Our country is defending its rights in international courts. We have been doing this since 2003. In 2015, the decision of the European Court in the case of Chiragov and Others v. Armenia contained a reference to the Hague Convention and its war crimes statute, and for the first time the text of an international court’s decision reflected the fact that Armenia occupied part of the territory of Azerbaijan,” the official reminded.

“In October 2020, Azerbaijan filed an interstate complaint with the European Court. In January 2021, Azerbaijan filed a large-scale interstate complaint. The complaint reflected in detail the acts constituting war crimes committed by Armenia,” Asgarov said.

“I’m sure that the European Court will make a fair decision, and in order to restore the violated rights of the Azerbaijani population, the amount of compensation from Armenia will be determined," he added.