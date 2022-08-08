Azerbaijani athletes on their way to Türkiye for V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Azerbaijani athletes have left for the Turkish city of Konya, where they will participate in the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

About 300 Azerbaijani athletes will take part in competitions (in 22 from 24 sports disciplines).

The cyclists, tennis players and handball players left for Konya on August 5.

The official opening ceremony will take place on August 9. The competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will participate in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya. The competitions will be held at 14 sports facilities of the city. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.