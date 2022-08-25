Closing ceremony of the "Sea Cup" contest was held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Due to the completion of the "Sea Cup" contest, organized as part of the "International Army Games-2022" in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, a solemn closing ceremony and awarding of the winners took place in Baku on August 25, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Defense, deputies of the Milli Majlis, military attachés, representatives of participating states, local and foreign media, and other guests.

First, a video dedicated to Azerbaijan and the "Sea Cup" contest was shown, the winning cup and flags of the states participating in the "Sea Cup" contest were brought to the square.

The winning teams were presented with a cup, medals, and valuable gifts.

The National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia, whose teams scored equal points during the contest and shared first place, were performed.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijan hosted the “Sea Cup” contest held as part of the "International Army Games" for the fifth time. It was emphasized that as in previous years, this year all conditions were created to organize this contest in a transparent manner and at a high level. The “Sea Cup” contest was held in an atmosphere of friendship, brotherhood, and mutual understanding.

It was noted that during the "Sea Cup" contest, the military seamen of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia competed at the "Artillery shootings", "Struggle for survivability of the ship and the rescue training" and "Maritime training" stages. Azerbaijani servicemen represented the country at a high level during the "Sea Cup" contest.

According to the final results of the contest, Azerbaijani and Russian military seamen took first place by scoring 225 points, the Kazakh team took second place with 208 points, and the Iranian team took third place with 178 points.