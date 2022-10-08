Two people injured as result of mine explosion in Azerbaijani Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. On October 8, at about 18:00, the prosecutor's office of the Aghdam region received information about a mine explosion of two people in the territory of the liberated Yusifjanly village of the Aghdam region, Trend reports citing prosecutor's office of Aghdam region.

It was determined that Parviz Najafov, born in 1986, and Ramin Aliyev, born in 1989, who were carrying out repair and construction work at this site, received injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion.

Investigation is underway.

As the press service of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency told Trend earlier, today, an anti-personnel mine exploded on a non-mined area in the direction of the Fuzuli-Aghdam road.

As a result of the incident, a resident of the Shamkir region Aliyev Ramin Amir oglu, born in 1989, and a resident of the Agstafa region Najafov Parviz Sozaly oglu, born in 1986, were injured.

They were hospitalized. Both had one leg amputated below the knee.

"Once again, we urge citizens not to deviate from the designated routes, to be careful and not to enter dangerous zones," the report says.

They are employees of a road construction company.