Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.247 manat (0.64 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.8971 manat, down by 2.6146 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 30 3,151.137 June 6 3,154.605 May 31 3,149.3605 June 7 3,132.862 June 1 3,115.7175 June 8 3,140.4185 June 2 3,136.4915 June 9 3,152.242 June 3 3,174.852 June 10 3,134.358 Average weekly 3,145.5117 Average weekly 3,142.8971

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.0747 manat (2.84 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.4308 manat, increasing by 0.1661 manat (0.45 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 30 37.5469 June 6 37.8596 May 31 37.1684 June 7 37.4217 June 1 36.5245 June 8 37.4822 June 2 37.0769 June 9 37.6058 June 3 38.0069 June 10 36.7849 Average weekly 37.2647 Average weekly 37.4308

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 89.2245 manat (5.13 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,707.5803 manat, which was 40.9802 manat (2.46 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 30 1,625.9395 June 6 1,740.4005 May 31 1,634.907 June 7 1,719.108 June 1 1,648.3965 June 8 1,713.7785 June 2 1,685.9835 June 9 1,713.4385 June 3 1,737.774 June 10 1,651.176 Average weekly 1,666.6001 Average weekly 1,707.5803

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 152.8895 manat (4.44 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.0569 manat, down by 77.9059 manat (2.25 percent) compared to the previous week.