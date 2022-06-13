...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 13 June 2022 08:58
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.247 manat (0.64 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.8971 manat, down by 2.6146 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 30

3,151.137

June 6

3,154.605

May 31

3,149.3605

June 7

3,132.862

June 1

3,115.7175

June 8

3,140.4185

June 2

3,136.4915

June 9

3,152.242

June 3

3,174.852

June 10

3,134.358

Average weekly

3,145.5117

Average weekly

3,142.8971

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.0747 manat (2.84 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.4308 manat, increasing by 0.1661 manat (0.45 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 30

37.5469

June 6

37.8596

May 31

37.1684

June 7

37.4217

June 1

36.5245

June 8

37.4822

June 2

37.0769

June 9

37.6058

June 3

38.0069

June 10

36.7849

Average weekly

37.2647

Average weekly

37.4308

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 89.2245 manat (5.13 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,707.5803 manat, which was 40.9802 manat (2.46 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 30

1,625.9395

June 6

1,740.4005

May 31

1,634.907

June 7

1,719.108

June 1

1,648.3965

June 8

1,713.7785

June 2

1,685.9835

June 9

1,713.4385

June 3

1,737.774

June 10

1,651.176

Average weekly

1,666.6001

Average weekly

1,707.5803

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 152.8895 manat (4.44 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.0569 manat, down by 77.9059 manat (2.25 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 30

3,436.414

June 6

3,443.3245

May 31

3,522.094

June 7

3,431.1695

June 1

3,420.9695

June 8

3,399.745

June 2

3,417.7055

June 9

3,340.6105

June 3

3,497.631

June 10

3,290.435

Average weekly

3,458.9628

Average weekly

3,381.0569
