Armenia should finally make it clear – what it wants - Hikmat Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Armenia should finally make it clear – what it wants, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung newspaper, Trend reports.

He noted that due to the illegal occupation by Armenia of Azerbaijani territory recognized under international law - Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur - Armenia has not been included in the main energy and connectivity projects of the South Caucasus region.

"For many years Armenia self-isolated itself. Within the framework of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, various projects for opening regional communications can also be discussed.

The commissioning of the transportation link across the Armenian territory to Nakhchivan would play an important role in the inclusion of Armenia in the Middle Corridor project. But Armenia should finally make it clear – what it wants," said Hajiyev.