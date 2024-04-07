Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Israeli ambassador shares publication on 31st anniversary of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 7 April 2024 11:54 (UTC +04:00)
Israeli ambassador shares publication on 31st anniversary of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations (PHOTO)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek shared a publication on X on the occasion of the anniversary of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, Trend reports.

"Today, April 7th, we celebrate the 31st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan. Just a year ago, we marked the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel. This milestone underscores the ever-growing strength and closeness of our bond. Here’s to a future filled with even brighter prospects for our friendship!,” he wrote.

