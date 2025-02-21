Azerbaijan announces size of authorized fund of State Civil Aviation Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. As previously reported, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the improvement of civil aviation management, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "State Civil Aviation Agency" public legal entity has been established under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, based on the public legal entity "State Inspectorate for Flight Safety in Civil Aviation" under the same ministry.

The charter fund of the agency amounts to 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million).

The agency's property is formed from its statutory fund, the property provided by the founder, as well as state budget funds, revenues from its activities, including funds earned from services provided, collections related to control functions paid by air carriers for airports and air navigation services, donations, grants, attracted investments, and other funds not prohibited by law, based on international experience.

The agency uses its property only for the purposes specified in this charter. Regarding the state property in its balance, the agency exercises its powers under the rules established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the improvement of the protection and efficient use of state property" dated June 6, 2007, No. 586.

After paying the taxes and other mandatory payments provided by law, the agency has the right to independently dispose of the funds obtained from the activities of the agency, its departments, branches, representative offices, joint-stock companies, and other organizations under its authority.

The profits of the agency that are not intended for the purposes specified in this charter are transferred to the state budget only by the decision of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The prices for the agency's relevant work and services are not subject to regulated prices.