Azerbaijan establishes state civil aviation agency - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on certain measures to improve the management of civil aviation, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the "State Civil Aviation Agency" has been established under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with the "State Inspectorate for Flight Safety in Civil Aviation" as a public legal entity.

The new agency will be responsible for participating in the formation, implementation, and development of state policy in the fields of civil aviation, flight safety, aviation security, and the simplification of regulations and oversight related to air transport. It will also provide services within the framework of state control over safety in civil aviation.

As per the decree, the agency inherits the rights, obligations, and property of the previously existing organizations. The operational costs of the agency will be financed through the state budget, income generated from its activities, and other legal sources, such as payments by air carriers to airports and aeronautical services.

The decree also approved the charter of the newly established agency. According to the decree, the "State Civil Aviation Agency" (hereinafter referred to as the Agency) will play a pivotal role in shaping, implementing, and advancing state policies within Azerbaijan's civil aviation sector. The Agency will manage regulations and control procedures (including quality control) to streamline flight formalities, ensure aviation security, and oversee air transportation operations. Additionally, the Agency will provide services aimed at ensuring safety within the framework of state oversight in civil aviation.

The Agency is designated as the legal successor to the aforementioned organizations, inheriting their rights, obligations, and assets.

Funding for the Agency's operations will be drawn from the state budget, revenues generated by its activities, including services rendered, as well as payments made by air carriers to airports and air navigation services, consistent with international practices. The Agency will also be financed through control-related fees and other legal sources.

A Board of Directors, consisting of the chairman and three deputies, will be formed to provide overall management and oversight of the Agency’s activities.

The following responsibilities have been assigned to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry regarding the Agency:

To the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Approval of the Agency’s charter and the determination of its charter fund, including any amendments.

Establishment of the Agency’s management bodies.

Appointment and dismissal of the Chairman of the Agency’s Board of Directors.

Oversight of the Agency’s reorganization or liquidation.

To the Ministry:

Handling other matters related to the powers of the founder of a public legal entity under Article 8.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Public Legal Entities, except for those outlined in the decree.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will prepare proposals regarding the management of airports within nine months for submission to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Agency will be required to approve employee service uniforms, insignia descriptions, and their usage within three months. Within one month of its state registration, the Agency will also be tasked with transferring state property held by the former entities to its balance and securing an administrative building.

For 2025, the Agency’s operational expenses will be covered within the funds allocated to the institutions referenced in the decree, with future funding provided as a separate line item in the state budget. The Ministry is also responsible for ensuring the state registration of the Agency within three days of the decree’s entry into force and addressing any other matters arising from the decree.

This restructuring aims to strengthen Azerbaijan’s civil aviation system by enhancing regulatory oversight and ensuring the safety and development of air transportation in the country.

