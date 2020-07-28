Azerbaijan reports 631 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 412 new COVID-19 cases, 631 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 30,858 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 23,873 patients have recovered, 430 people have died. Currently, 6,555 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,429 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 698,815 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.