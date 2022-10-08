Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. A total of 837 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 254 citizens, the second dose – 210 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 316 citizens. As many as 57 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,897,464 vaccine doses were administered, 5,385,257 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,656 people – the second dose, 3,381,416 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,135 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.