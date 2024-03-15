Most vulnerable people harbor many expectations for future - Moroccan Special Envoy for Climate Change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Many expectations for the future are held by the most vulnerable individuals. The Special Envoy for Climate Change of the Kingdom of Morocco and the 14th president of Liberal International Hakima El Haité told Trend on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum.

"The initial step towards addressing climate change is honoring the commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement," she underlined.

The second crucial solution, according to her, is responsibility.

"Responsibility serves as a mechanism that ensures transparency regarding efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, investments, and more. This mechanism should be established and agreed upon at COP29. I believe this framework will compel countries to acknowledge their responsibilities," she said.

Hakima El Haité also remarked that the world is currently experiencing significant turbulence.

"In our world filled with conflicts, climate change, akin to war, is claiming lives. Climate change is poised to trigger waves of migration. So, what actions are being taken? What takes precedence? How can we address these challenges while allocating substantial investments to warfare and obliging nations to allocate 1.5 percent of their GDP to defense?" she added.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations, with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel