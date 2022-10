Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 81.4045 manat (2.88 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,895.3618 manat, up by 104.5534 manat (3.75 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 26 2,782.713 October 3 2,827.015 September 27 2,774.587 October 4 2,889.439 September 28 2,760.7575 October 5 2,923.983 September 29 2,807.873 October 6 2,927.9525 September 30 2828.1115 October 7 2,908.4195 Average weekly 2,790.8084 Average weekly 2,895.3618

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 2.5361 manat (7.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.833 manat, which was 3.2452 manat (10.27 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 26 31.5232 October 3 32.696 September 27 31.5248 October 4 35.4138 September 28 30.8998 October 5 35.4526 September 29 31.9027 October 6 35.3706 September 30 32.0884 October 7 35.2321 Average weekly 31.5878 Average weekly 34.833

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 103.1305 manat (7.03 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,546.2435 manat, which was 86.4569 manat (5.92 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 26 1,466.5305 October 3 1,467.0065 September 27 1,459.2545 October 4 1,544.9685 September 28 1,436.0325 October 5 1,572.602 September 29 1,460.368 October 6 1,576.5035 September 30 1,476.7475 October 7 1,570.137 Average weekly 1,459.7866 Average weekly 1,546.2435

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 149.923 manat (4.06 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,827.2219 manat, up by 252.552 manat (7.07 percent) compared to the preceding week.