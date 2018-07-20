British law firm to help Uzbekistan to attract investments

20 July 2018 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan has held a meeting with representatives of the international law firm Merritz.

This firm specializes in legal support of international commercial activities of companies and resolution of international commercial disputes.

The parties discussed during cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and Merritz in Uzbekistan, in particular in the areas of development of the international arbitration institution, training of specialists in the field of resolution of international commercial disputes, attraction of foreign investors and experts to Uzbekistan.

The involvement of international law firms and international experts, as well as the improvement of mechanisms for the resolution of international commercial disputes is an important aspect in the development of the investment climate of the country and attraction of foreign investment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to create 6 small industrial zones in districts
Economy news 17:38
Oil, gas company in Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of oil well cement
Tenders 17:30
World Bank to carry out another project in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:28
Uzbek bank launches online money transfer service via QIWI and CONTACT
Economy news 17:19
Uzbekistan to issue coins in precious metals
Economy news 17:18
China, US citizens leading applicants for e-visa to Uzbekistan
Tourism 16:50
Latest
Uzbekistan to create 6 small industrial zones in districts
Economy news 17:38
Azerbaijani female tennis players grab gold at European championship in Romania
Society 17:35
Oil, gas company in Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of oil well cement
Tenders 17:30
World Bank to carry out another project in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:28
North American oil prices up on July 19
Oil&Gas 17:27
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 23
Economy news 17:22
Uzbek bank launches online money transfer service via QIWI and CONTACT
Economy news 17:19
Uzbekistan to issue coins in precious metals
Economy news 17:18
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 16:58