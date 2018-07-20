British law firm to help Uzbekistan to attract investments

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan has held a meeting with representatives of the international law firm Merritz.

This firm specializes in legal support of international commercial activities of companies and resolution of international commercial disputes.

The parties discussed during cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and Merritz in Uzbekistan, in particular in the areas of development of the international arbitration institution, training of specialists in the field of resolution of international commercial disputes, attraction of foreign investors and experts to Uzbekistan.

The involvement of international law firms and international experts, as well as the improvement of mechanisms for the resolution of international commercial disputes is an important aspect in the development of the investment climate of the country and attraction of foreign investment.

