Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.09 on October 7 compared to the previous price, amounting to $102.44 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 7 amounted to $100.74 per barrel, up by $3.1 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.8 per barrel on October 7, growing by $3.06 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.72 compared to the previous price and made up $98.78 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 8)