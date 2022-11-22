Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.66 on November 21 compared to the previous price, amounting to $85.19 per barrel, Trend reports on November 22 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 21 amounted to $82.04 per barrel, down by $4.86 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.89 per barrel on November 21, lowering by $5.84 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $5.21 compared to the previous price and made up $83.2 per barrel.