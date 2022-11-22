BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe need to be increased, Gerhard Schroder, the former chancellor of Germany, said November 22 during the 12th Türkiye Energy Summit in Antalya, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Schroder noted that there is an agreement on increasing the Southern Gas Corridor’s capacity to approximately 31 cubic billion cubic meters in the long term, but this investment requires will and efforts of all stakeholders.

"There has been a great deal of work since 2020 on bringing natural gas to Europe via Azerbaijan. Increasing the pipeline capacity required in this sense will be very important in strengthening Türkiye's role as an energy hub,” he said.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

