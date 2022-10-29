Iranian currency rates for October 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to October 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,723 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 29 Iranian rial on October 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,605 48,749 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,135 42,558 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,822 3,865 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,052 4,094 1 Danish krone DKK 5,606 5,683 1 Indian rupee INR 511 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,522 135,718 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,956 19,111 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,437 28,660 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,100 109,130 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,830 30,984 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,329 24,490 1 South African rand ZAR 2,311 2,340 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,257 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 684 687 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,865 27,283 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,732 29,879 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,402 40,111 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,862 31,993 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,374 8,381 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,792 5,855 100 Thai baths THB 110,509 111,236 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,896 8,905 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,469 29,738 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 41,723 42,268 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,973 8,965 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,138 15,114 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,699 2,708 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,586 16,570 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,362 72,136 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,167 4,164 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,103 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,769 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,577 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials.

