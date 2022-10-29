Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 29

Finance Materials 29 October 2022 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 29

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to October 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,723 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 29

Iranian rial on October 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,605

48,749

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,135

42,558

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,822

3,865

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,052

4,094

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,606

5,683

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,522

135,718

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,956

19,111

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,437

28,660

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,100

109,130

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,830

30,984

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,329

24,490

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,311

2,340

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,257

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

684

687

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,865

27,283

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,732

29,879

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,402

40,111

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,862

31,993

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,374

8,381

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,792

5,855

100 Thai baths

THB

110,509

111,236

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,896

8,905

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,469

29,738

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

41,723

42,268

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,973

8,965

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,138

15,114

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,699

2,708

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,586

16,570

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,362

72,136

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,167

4,164

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,103 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,769 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,577 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
