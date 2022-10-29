Iranian currency rates for October 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to October 27.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,723 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on October 29
|
Iranian rial on October 27
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
48,605
|
48,749
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
42,135
|
42,558
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
3,822
|
3,865
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,052
|
4,094
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,606
|
5,683
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
511
|
513
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
135,522
|
135,718
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
18,956
|
19,111
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
28,437
|
28,660
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
5,351
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,100
|
109,130
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,830
|
30,984
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
24,329
|
24,490
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,311
|
2,340
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,257
|
2,258
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
684
|
687
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,877
|
2,880
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
26,865
|
27,283
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
29,732
|
29,879
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
41,402
|
40,111
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,150
|
1,151
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,862
|
31,993
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,374
|
8,381
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,792
|
5,855
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
110,509
|
111,236
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,896
|
8,905
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
29,469
|
29,738
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,238
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
41,723
|
42,268
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,973
|
8,965
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,138
|
15,114
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,699
|
2,708
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
478
|
485
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,586
|
16,570
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,708
|
24,707
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
72,362
|
72,136
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,167
|
4,164
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,987
|
12,020
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,103 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,769 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,577 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials.
Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur