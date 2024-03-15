COP29 faces challenge of tackling very complex issues - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. COP29 is facing the task of solving very complex issues, Deputy to the Director General and the Managing Director of the Directorate of Global Partnerships and External Relations (UNIDO), Fatou Haidara said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during her speech at the panel of the XI Global Baku Forum titled "From Good Words to Good Deeds: What goals can be set for COP29?

"If we organize industry properly, it can contribute to climate change. It will also facilitate the transition to a low-emission economy. COP29 faces the task of addressing extremely complicated topics.

Climate action should be strengthened. Every country must voluntarily increase its contribution. We must coordinate our efforts in this area," Haidara added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

