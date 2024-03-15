World shifts from energy revolution to decarbonization - UNDP administrator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The world transits from energy revolution to de-carbonization, UN Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He stated that the fight against climate change is critical, and climate action aligns with national paths of sustainable development.



According to the official, funding is also vital in combating climate change.

“National determined contributions are an excellent approach to identify financing requirements and opportunities that each country has to provide, which the rest of the world can assess and analyze.

Thus, funding remains a key factor in facilitating or paralyzing collective action,” Steiner emphasized.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

