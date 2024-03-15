Each country needs to consider own commitments - president of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Each country needs to take into account its obligations, the 73rd President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa said at the panel session themed "From Good Words to Good Deeds: What Goals Can Be Set for COP29" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The key question is how much finance will we need for the green energy transition? This is also one of the important issues facing COP29. This is mainly important for small states and island countries. In fact, we need to clarify this. We must also consider the possibility of attracting additional funds.

Another important issue is the road map that will take us to 2030. Each country needs to take into account its obligations," Espinosa added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

