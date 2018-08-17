Azerbaijan to set up club of investors to finance start-ups

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

A club of investors will be set up in Azerbaijan soon to finance start-up projects, Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Ramin Guluzade said.

Guluzade made the remarks at a meeting with the winners of the 6th grant competition held by the State Fund for Development of Information Technologies in Baku Aug. 17.

“All efforts are directed for Azerbaijani start-ups to be always in search of alternative financial sources,” he said.

Story still developing

