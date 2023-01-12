Turkmenistan plans to create unicameral parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Chairman of the upper house of Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the lower house of the parliament Gulshat Mammedova signed a resolution in order to develop and summarize proposals for amendments and additions to the Basic Law – the Constitution of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the resolution, it is planned to appeal to the President of Turkmenistan with a proposal to abolish the upper house of the Turkmen parliament and reorganize the representative body exercising legislative power into a unicameral parliament.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the organizational and technical support for the activities of the newly created parliament, its officials and its members will be carried out by the apparatus of this parliament.

He noted that two years ago, as part of the modernization of the system of bodies, the parliament was transformed into a parliament consisting of two chambers, which today successfully perform their functions.

At the same time, the Chairman of the upper chamber added that in light of modern transformations, there is a need to improve the structure of the legislative authority, which should be carried out on the basis of real-time demands.