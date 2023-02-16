BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Turkmenistan to participate in XV International Economic Forum of CIS Member States, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media outlets.

Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan in charge of finance and economy Khodjamyrat Geldimyradov will represent the country at the forum, titled "Dialogue of Integrations: CIS, EAEU, SCO, BRICS" which will be held on March 17, 2023 in Moscow.

According to the information, the forum, which aims to establish long-term partnerships between the CIS, EAEU, BRICS and SCO platforms, will give the heads of ministries, departments and large financial structures an opportunity to discuss issues of integration and industrial cooperation.

The forum will host a series of lectures on finance, industry, healthcare, transport, logistics and the green economy.

Meanwhile, this forum is designed to identify the interests of integration associations of the Eurasian continent for the subsequent coordination of projects between the countries.