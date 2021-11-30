Use of Sputnik Light as booster jab for all vaccines approved in UAE

The UAE has approved the use of the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus as a universal booster shot for all vaccines, a statement by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The RDIF announces the approval of the use of the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus as a universal booster injection for all vaccines in the UAE by the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention," the statement noted.

The fund specified that Sputnik Light as a booster jab would be accessible to all residents aged 18 and older and can be used after 6 months following the injection of the second component of any vaccine used in the inoculation program in the UAE.

Sputnik Light is the first component (a recombinant human adenovirus serotype 26 (rАd26)) of the Sputnik V vaccine. The jab was certified in the UAE this October.

In January 2021, the UAE also approved the two-component Sputnik V vaccine. Both jabs were certified in the country within the framework of the emergency use authorization (EUA).