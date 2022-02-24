8 road maps adopted by Russia, Azerbaijan being implemented - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Eight road maps, which have been adopted by Russia and Azerbaijan in various spheres of trade, economic, transport, humanitarian sectors and in other spheres, are being implemented, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Feb. 23 during a meeting with the heads of leading Russian media outlets in TASS news agency, Trend reports.
