Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry appeals to compatriots living in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Considering the situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has called on Azerbaijani citizens permanently or temporarily residing in Ukraine not to travel to the territory of military concentrations (border areas in eastern Ukraine) and not to approach military facilities on Ukrainian territory, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"We recommend Azerbaijani citizens not to leave their place of residence without urgent need or just stay in safe places. We also encourage them to follow up the official information of the Ukrainian authorities," said the ministry.

"Owing to special cases, our citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kiev by phone (+380 73) 5050000 and e-mail - [email protected], to the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and [email protected] Depending on the development of the situation, additional information will be provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.