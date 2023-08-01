Kyrgyzstan sees opportunities for exporting agricultural products to Germany

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 1. Kyrgyzstan has the opportunity to meet specific needs of the German market with environmentally friendly agricultural products and food items, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said during a meeting with a delegation from Germany, led by Roland Weigert, State Secretary at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Trend reports.

Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is committed to developing the production of ecologically clean agricultural products.

In turn, Weigert highlighted the leading positions of Bavarian companies in various industries, including information and communication technology, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, biotechnology, environmental technologies, chemistry, aviation, automobile manufacturing, and robotics.

He outlined the prospects for bilateral cooperation in some of these fields with Kyrgyzstan, expressing readiness to establish partnerships between specialized educational institutions of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Japarov said, "Increasing German-Kyrgyz relations go beyond mere formal meetings; the significance lies in practical cooperation and projects. Our government is focused on implementing joint initiatives promptly."

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Germany reached $150.938 million from January through May 2023, which is 4.3 times more than n the same period of 2022.