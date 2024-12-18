Türkiye, Lebanon to work together to help Syria – Turkish President

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Türkiye and Lebanon to will work together to support Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Trend reports.

"As two important neighbors of Syria, we have agreed with Lebanon to act together," the Turkish President said.

Erdogan added that Ankara and Beirut are committed to helping Syria recover and become resilient. The head of state noted that Syria's stability is key to the stability of the entire region.

On December 8, representatives of the armed opposition in Syria announced the capture of Damascus and the beginning of the formation of transitional authorities.