First cargo delivery using electronic permit carried out between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The first cargo delivery using electronic permit was carried out between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The country is successfully implementing digital technologies in international road freight transport. This process also includes the electronization of "permit" forms that countries exchange bilaterally.

As a result of the successful implementation of the relevant project, the first test transportations were carried out using the electronic permit for bilateral cargo transportation with Türkiye, and on December 16, a truck belonging to the transport company of the fraternal country arrived in Azerbaijan. The first truck leaving Azerbaijan using the electronic permit is expected to enter Türkiye today.

Full digitalization of the exchange and issuance of permit forms will ensure transparency of this process, increase the efficiency of organizing cargo transportation and save time on obtaining permits. The project being implemented provides for the electronic exchange and issuance of “permit” forms with Türkiye at the initial stage, and then in stages with other countries where international freight transport activities are carried out.

It was noted that work is continuing on the wider use of electronic and digital technologies in international freight transport.